Reader ‘s opinion Life is more important than football – even in Qatar

Qatar will play the World Cup next year. Thousands of people involved in construction have died due to poor working conditions.

Saturday On June 12, the men’s European Football Championship match Denmark ‒ Finland saw an unfortunate dramatic moment when Danish player Christian Eriksen suffered a seizure and the game had to be suspended for a moment. Fortunately, Eriksen’s spirit survived and he is recovering. Everyone interested in football watched the situation in shock, and the events themselves lost their relevance. The common message was clear: life is more important than football.

Next year, the World Cup will be played in Qatar. Several new stadiums and infrastructure will be built for the Games. According to an article published by the British newspaper The Guardian in February, at least 6,500 workers have died in Qatar since the start of work. The reason has been the lack of occupational safety and the poor working and living conditions of the workers since the Games were held in Qatar in 2010. In reality, the number of deaths may be even higher.

It seems sad that this is possible in modern times. In developed countries, such as ours in Finland, site safety is a very important issue and is receiving increasing attention. Accidents that result in the loss of human lives are quite rare, and if they do occur, the cases are carefully investigated. The workers killed in Qatar have been mainly young men from poor Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They too are some children, parents, spouses, relatives and friends. Fortunately, this problem has been raised by many organizations and individuals for several years, and it is quite well known.

Even as a person who has played and followed football since the early 1980s, I hope that this great sport, which has brought and brings a lot of joy to people of all ages, will not lead in the direction of sacrificing human lives and trampling on human rights because of negligence and greed. Because life is more important than football.

Jani Porkka

Espoo

