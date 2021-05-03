Reader ‘s opinion Let’s make Finland a model country for procurement

Too often, the actual bidding is handled in a hurry with the most outdated criterion. Ambitious goals end up in the rubbish bin.

Municipal elections approaching and regardless of party, candidates are in favor of successful public and even innovative procurement. After all, we also have a national sourcing strategy that everyone is glowing with. So everything should be fine. But is that so?

Of course, there are many good examples. However, the implementation of the strategy should urgently increase procurement expertise so that bad examples go down in history.

I keep in touch with small businesses. Some complain of pilot disease when all municipalities test the same solution with their own unique customers. The inconvenience is also that there is no way for the pilot to get deployed, no matter how workable the solution. There is no room for savings, said one municipal decision-maker at the end of the pilot.

Many mourn the way prices and quality are viewed in competitions. Even at the same price do not want to buy new technology. Many municipalities tell with bright eyes that no new technology is even needed.

In the keynote speeches, yes, we are talking about technically modern solutions and even requiring companies to offer advanced solutions. Too often, however, the actual bidding is rushed to the most outdated criterion. Ambitious goals end up in the rubbish bin.

While tenders are rejected in Finland if a single annex is missing from the documents, presentations and discussions are held in Sweden. After submitting a tender, the supplier has the opportunity to complete his tender so that, for example, unclear points can be added to the documents. Should the model be taken from there? It is not worth complaining, let alone blaming the failure of the competition. It can even lead to black painting. Some companies are already bearing the stamp of the troublemaker when you dared to ask what went wrong.

Health technology is a growing export sector despite the corona pandemic. However, the growth is due to the achievement of large and a few nicely growing export companies. Finland is the most difficult market for small and medium-sized companies.

The domestic market is the reference market for exports. When the solution is used here, it is easier to sell it worldwide. Export revenues create jobs and investment, sustainable prosperity. The municipality benefits from the solutions brought by health technology. From the point of view of the municipal economy, a functioning domestic market also creates a lively business life. Tax money must be used wisely.

Saara Hassinen

CEO, Terveysteknologia ry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.