Reader ‘s opinion Let’s learn to understand each other

How people who think differently could understand each other better than they do now? Reflecting on this is still our key issue today.

We disagree on many things, but we are also united by numerous things, for example, we value peace, work, love and health. We are also similar in that we are all different. There are not even identical twins that are completely similar.

We could learn to understand those who think differently, both majority and minority, for example by realizing that in some matters we belong in the majority, in others in the minority. In this way, our empathy would gradually develop as well. The very fact that we have a mutually respectful conversation is quite valuable in itself. In this way, too, it is possible to learn from each other. It is in everyone’s interest. No one can do it alone. This is also important to remember during coronavirus. So long live different opinions and their freedom of expression!

Matti Taneli

doctor of education, teacher and priest

Turku

