Reader ‘s opinion Let’s go by car ferry for a domestic holiday

How nice it would be to live on a ship and spend a day in a new destination. There would be no worries about putting food when meals were received from the ship.

I suggested already last year to Viking Line on cruise trips along the Finnish coast. My idea was to delay the trip for several days. For example, when traveling to Oulu, it would be possible to depart from the cities that could be reached by car ferry and return via Åland.

How nice it would be to live on a boat and spend the day in a new destination, where it would be possible to travel either by bus or on foot with the help of a local guide and possibly make excursions to nearby destinations. There would be no worries about putting food when meals were received from the ship.

Meals should by no means be as plentiful as those to which Swedish ships are accustomed. Lunches would be eaten according to the local offerings. Of course, you should stay on the ship if you feel like it.

The journey could start, for example, from Helsinki and continue to every other city with a suitable port. The return would in turn take place through the intervening cities. Now that there are already cruises between Helsinki and Turku, you could travel directly from Helsinki to either Rauma or Pori, from there to Kokkola and Oulu or Kemi. The return would be via Vaasa and Mariehamn. Of course, there are other items.

I have a feeling that such trips would be of particular interest to older people, and that is enough for us. The trip would be really easy and carefree: there would be no language problems, the doctor would be close if needed and you would dare to eat salads too!

Many Finns have never visited our coastal cities. Now that there is time, the cruise would be unbeatable. The price of the trip is, of course, a decisive factor, but yes, it would be worth paying for such a holiday. In this way, we would provide job opportunities for many people and faith in the future.

And best of all, the homeland would become more familiar. For once, we could be in a hurry and just enjoy existence!

Kylli Tikkanen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can submit an opinion piece or read the principles of the article at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.