Reader ‘s opinion Learning languages ​​is not about cranking words

I was confused when I read the article by Annikka Mutanen, editor-in-chief “Math is needed more and more” (HS Entries 19.5.).

Certainly no one has denied the necessity of mathematics or the ability to think it requires. However, the appreciation of mathematics beyond other subjects studied at school is overstated and perhaps says something about the values ​​of Finnish society.

Probably many non-signatories over the past decades have had to hear wonder and contemptuous comments when choosing a short syllabus instead of long high school math in order to study more self-interested subjects. Mutanen mentioned physics, biology, history, philosophy and social studies (ie in this order!) As general education subjects, which also says a lot about the prevailing values.

A higher score than the other subjects obtained in the long mathematics matriculation examination in university student selections, regardless of the field of study applied for, is completely discouraging. Not only is it unreasonable for high school students applying for a place in the humanities faculties, for example, it is also detrimental to the diversity of high school subject choices. In particular, the study of so-called rare languages ​​(i.e. non-English) suffers from this scoring principle.

Learning languages ​​is not “pounding words,” a phrase used by Mutan to quote. Such a trivial notion would not seem to be marketed by anyone today.

“A new language is always a new way of perceiving the world,” says Raili Hildén, Assistant Professor of Language Didactics (Yliopisto-lehti 4/2021). Not to mention that language is the key to understanding a different way of life and culture.

In addition to the “Dog School of Disciplined Thinking,” there is also a need for substances that open up perspectives on a previously unknown way of conceptualizing world phenomena.

Mervi Helkkula

professor of French

university of Helsinki

