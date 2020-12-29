Reader ‘s opinion Lammassaari should be put to full recreational use

The city’s agreement with the association that manages Lammassaari must be re-evaluated and, after a sufficient transition period, the dilapidated huts on the island will be demolished.

During coronavirus has been great for exploring the surrounding area, and one of my family’s favorite places has been Lammassaari Bay in the Old Town, located at the end of a long tree. The island is close to the growing Arabianranta settlement and can be easily reached from further afield by public transport, bicycle or even a car. This summer, food trucks have also brought much-needed multicultural service to the area.

But why does the city still maintain a more than 100-year-old contract in which about a hundred largely very poorly constructed structures fill the island and partially prevent its full-scale recreational use?

Lammassaari could become a wonderful place like Seurasaari, where the culturally and historically valuable Pohjolan Pirtti would be renovated into a year-round, entrepreneur-driven café, and modern and child-friendly social facilities would be built next to it. The paths of the island could be built in the same way as Seurasaari, easy to navigate, also suitable for older Helsinki residents.

A growing city needs nature for its inhabitants, democratically. The city’s agreement with the association that manages Lammassaari has certainly been sensible and good over the years. However, it needs to be reassessed and after a sufficient transition period, the dilapidated huts on the island will be demolished. It is now forbidden to bring cats and dogs to the scenic island, among other things, but instead the spreading of scrap metal and other cottage debris into nature seems to be allowed.

The city administration needs to think about the interests of all citizens, not just the current beneficiaries in the area. Lammassaari must be developed into an equal recreation area for the people of Helsinki.

Topi Paananen

Helsinki

