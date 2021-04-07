Reader ‘s opinion Lack of resources complicates the daily lives of schoolchildren

In elementary schools in Helsinki, there have been situations where there are only enough books for some of the children in the class.

Nowadays, when, in a free primary school, there are only enough study materials for some schoolchildren, a situation is approaching in which pupils no longer have equal opportunities to learn. I will give a couple of examples from the everyday life of a Helsinki primary school.

On the primary school side, there have been situations where books are only enough for some of the children in the class. For other students, the teacher sends photos of the pages of the book in Wilma so students can do assignments at home or read for exams.

However, if you happen to be among the privileged who receive the book, no entries of any kind may be made on it. Tasks are also done in notebooks when they have a response space in the book.

For many, visuality is an effective way to learn things, and therefore making notes in books would be important. The same books are also recycled for several years. Some of the books are in such poor condition that they don’t even bother to touch them with bare hands, let alone learn something from them.

On the high school side, seventh graders are provided with laptops. They go along in high school. However, new machines are not enough for everyone, and some students get a multi-year-old, used machine with only part of the keyboard. Some machines have been stabbed with markers.

Is this everyday life of schoolchildren known to all decision-makers?

If we want to increase the motivation and learning of children and young people at school, it is at least not helped by the fact that learning materials and tools are incomplete, broken or non-existent. As a Helsinki resident, I wonder where our tax euros are going when free basic education and materials of sufficient quality cannot be guaranteed for everyone.

Free secondary education is highly desired. If it means saving even more on basic education, that model may not be very sustainable.

Get the basics right

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.