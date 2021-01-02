Reader ‘s opinion Kyösti Kakkonen’s design collection received a book series worthy of it

Kakkonen’s collection of Finnish design is significant not only as an exceptionally large private collection, but also because it has been collected over decades on the basis of a consistent vision.

Kyösti Kakkonen the great work of life has come to the public as a series of books criticized by Kaj Kalin (HS Culture 19.12.). Kakkonen’s collection of Finnish design is significant not only as an exceptionally large private collection, but also because it has been collected over decades on the basis of a consistent vision. Why was this point ignored in the review of the book series focusing on the collection? The one-dimensional criticism left a derogatory and insignificant taste. It would have been important to have a review read in which such an extensive book series would be evaluated multidimensionally.

The book series would have justified an in-depth reflection on the exceptional collector’s work and the individual’s dedication to the most important trends in the Finnish arts and crafts industry. Especially when the book series highlights the voice of Trade Councilor Kyösti Kakkonen as a collector and thereby illuminates the principles and cultural will that one would like to see more in the Finnish business community. Anyway, the review of the book series would have been good to understand to place in context as a publication of a private party, not an institution.

Large books as an interface are, of course, easy to judge in these digital times. However, a book series like this fights for the book to still be of great importance as a physical distributor of information. The aim must have been that the extremely valuable content be given a worthy presentation and communicate the individual works, the authors and the scope of the collection at a level corresponding to the collection. The essays of their authors, the design of the book, the layout, the provenance of the works, the photographs and their curation into entities underline the importance of the collection. It can be said that the series itself is a work. At the very least, this is an investment that is hardly encountered in today’s book production.

However, since the book series can only bring out objects through high-quality images and essays, it is also great that Kakkonen has been ready to deposit his collection at the Espoo Museum of Modern Art. An exhibition presenting the collection will open at the WeeGe Exhibition Center in the fall of 2022, contrary to what was erroneously mentioned in the book review. We will have to wait a while for a permanent presentation. That’s why it’s great that the book series, made by a wide range of experts, is finally bringing the content of a globally unique collection for the general public to explore and understand.

