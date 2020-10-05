Reader ‘s opinion Kontula needs to be renewed, but it needs to be done with love

Over the decades, networks of good life have been built in Kontula that are not noticed by the occasional traveler.

However, Kontula is more than a statistical fact about the challenges. Over the decades, networks of good life have been built here that are not noticed by the casual traveler. Many who spent their childhood in Kontula return here to start a family.

The reason is not only the reasonable price of housing in Helsinki, but for many Kontula is a safe growth environment for his own childhood and youth – a surprise.

The shopping center will finally be renovated. It’s a great opportunity to correct images of the whole area. If successful, the reform will highlight Kontula’s strengths and its distinctive culture.

From this perspective, however, the winning proposal for the design competition, Hiking, is problematic. It preserves nothing of the mall’s 50-year history and the way of life that has shaped it over the decades. The atmosphere of the proposal is as if the interior designer had put all the old furniture in circulation and all that was left was a photo on the edge of the design shelf.

The approach is about looking at Kontula only with outsiders. The history of Kontula and its distinctiveness have not been seen. The aerial view of the winning proposal also reveals the new bold floor space targets set by the city – the end result is a series of symmetrically arranged apartment buildings.

Of course, new construction is necessary. However, rising rents as a result of new construction will not allow for the area’s current rich ethnic food culture and low-income boutiques. A balanced outcome should be a combination of something new, something old, something borrowed and something blue.

Kontula is not a problem, it is a home. Always a small surface repair is not enough, you have to renovate the surface deeper.

No one denies the need for renovation, on the contrary, it is eagerly awaited here. However, the Kontula shopping center is not a single apartment building that will be blown up and a new one erected. It is a unique Helsinki history and a distinctive part of the eastern city.

Renewal must not destroy its soul and character. Let’s renew Kontula, but do it with love.

Vesa Lahtinen

teacher, Kontula, Helsinki

