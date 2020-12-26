Reader ‘s opinion Kindergarten adults wonder how parents often dare not be older than their children

Kindergarten children may already be given the power to decide on family matters.

In early childhood education parents of children aged 1 to 6 every day. Of great concern is how small children are given power and how lost parenting of this time is.

One of today’s trends is that one of the parents is at home and the child is brought to kindergarten. Or an older child is brought to kindergarten and with a younger child is a parent at home. Or the fact that both children are brought to kindergarten and yet one of the parents is at home. And by this I do not mean parents who are unemployed during the coronavirus or who are at home due to illness.

The reason for this is that the child needs stimuli and follows his or her age and so on. Today, more and more people hear the argument that parents can’t stand it. Parents can’t stand being with their own children. Parents can’t stand it in their own words because children are so demanding, challenging and, according to some, quite impossible.

Early childhood educator eyes the reason for this situation is often found in the parents themselves. Not daring to be parents to their own children. Kindergarten children are already given power and are allowed to decide in the family on things that such young children should not decide at all.

I know families where a child gets to decide at home what food he eats or eats at all or fills his stomach with just sweets. Even a child can be brought to kindergarten by the power of a chocolate bar or the like. The child is allowed to decide what to wear, or if he does not want to wear, bring a nightgown to the kindergarten. The child decides what to do or not to do in the families. For example, there are families where a child cannot be vacuumed while at home when he or she is not used to the vacuum cleaner and is afraid of it. The child decides what to buy while shopping. Then there are also parents who tell you that you can’t go to the store with the kids at all when the kids run around the store and take stuff off the shelves.

When a parent at home tells the staff of a kindergarten, for example, that he or she cannot cope with his or her children, we early childhood educators are very surprised. How can a parent not cope? He has a lot of time a week to invest in his own well-being or rest when the child or children are in care for eight hours a day from Monday to Friday. Sure, a parent might apply for a job, but a slightly smaller number of hours a week would suffice to apply for a job. The care days for the children of a parent at home could therefore be considerably shorter.

During Christmas on-call time comes in kindergarten. Over a period of more than two weeks, many working parents take holidays and spend time together with the family. The aim is to arrange holidays for as many early childhood educators as possible for the same weeks. On-call time care is intended for children from working families. Today, however, care is also reserved for these children of parents at home.

So what should you do with a child? Should be able to be present, give time. No need for a Hoplop, Superpark, Ikea Children’s Park, Gym Children’s Park or a different hobby almost every night.

I have one request, don’t take my childhood away

We will publish the article

exceptionally under a pseudonym.

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.