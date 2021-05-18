Reader ‘s opinion Kela interpretation dictates too much of the daily life of the deaf

Due to the reduction in the opening hours of interpreting services, I cannot handle my affairs spontaneously when I would like to.

Deaf Sign language interpretation services play a very important role in terms of equal status. Interpreting working life enables equal participation in working life and the daily life of the work community. In addition, interpretation services are needed in a wide range of everyday situations: hobbies, running things, studying, shopping. Now, during Korona, this was further accentuated when masks prevented lip reading.

From the beginning of April, Kela’s new contract period came into force. Kela interpreting is extremely important for the deaf so that we can take care of our daily affairs. However, there are some problems with interpretation that have a limiting effect on our lives. In this paper, I will highlight two of those limitations.

The first problem concerns working life interpretation. I have made a list of interpreters for Kela that I would like to do for working life interpreting at my workplace. At the moment, however, the situation is that if none of the interpreters on the list are available, then only anyone, including an interpreter who is already unknown to me, can be sent to my workplace. After all, that’s not the case: no one can interpret my job. An interpreter needs to know my work, the work community and how it works in order for interpretation to be as successful as possible.

Another problem area is the provision of interpreters, whose opening hours have been reduced. For example, in the evenings or on weekends, remote interpreting is not available at all. So it is not possible for me to take care of my affairs spontaneously when I would like to. On weekends, I can’t take care of my affairs at all. How would it feel to live only between eight in the morning and six in the evening? After the evening meal, I can no longer leave to take care of my affairs, as no interpretation is available.

We deaf have the same right to act in our own language in those situations as the deaf. Therefore, further efforts should be made to ensure the availability of interpretation services.

Maarit Tusa

Jyväskylä

