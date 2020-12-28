Reader ‘s opinion Kela has told the university student about the health care fee in different ways

In order for as many students as possible to be informed about the obligations imposed by the reforms, Kela will send students a letter about the health care fee in January 2021.

Student Marja Tiainen thinks Kela’s communication about the university student’s health care fee has been insufficient (HS Opinion 20.12.).

The view must be understood. Communicating big changes is always challenging, and the message may not immediately reach everyone affected by the change.

The reform has been prepared for a long time and has been communicated to students along the way. For example, Kela has provided universities with bulletins, texts and social media content, which universities have used to communicate with students. Kela’s website provides comprehensive information on the fee and its payment.

In addition, Kela has advertised the issue on digital student cards and on social media channels favored by students.

However, Kela has not yet sent messages directly to the students affected by the change. This is because Kela does not have information about these students until they have announced their presence to their institution. In order for as many students as possible to be informed about the obligations imposed by the reforms, Kela will send students a letter about the health care fee in January 2021.

Kela will send a letter to those students who have registered to attend by the beginning of January at the latest but who have not paid the health care fee.

Minna Latvala

Communications Manager, Kela

Emmi Lehtonen

Team Manager, Legal Services Group Collection Team, Kela

