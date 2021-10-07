Reader ‘s opinion Kela does not understand how a relationship works

In 2021 is anything but fair, that in addition to his full-time job, that is, studying, a student has to scrape in paid work to get a roof over his head and eat food just because a spouse living in the same household earns too much.

Kela assumes that another adult living in the same household earns less and does not pay subsidies to the student. This puts many in a really unfair situation.

The current practice does not encourage a person to study but may even force them to choose between love and education.

The “man goes to work and supports his family” stereotype does not belong to this millennium. In cohabitation, not even the law feels a maintenance obligation, so Kelanka should not be stuck in old perceptions, making the everyday life of many people awkward.

Taru Siirilä

journalism student, Turku

