Reader ‘s opinion Keeping a cafe on Lammassaari would be difficult as there is no electricity or running water on the island

Topi Paananen wrote (HS Opinion 30.12.) From Lammassaari, Helsinki. As representatives of Koitto ry, which manages the island, we want to correct a few things.

The town plan for Lammassaari was approved in 2009, and the lease agreement between Koito and the City of Helsinki came into force in 2013. Before that, the island was practically banned from repairing when the new one could not be built or actually renovated because the island’s future was open. The cottages and the environment deteriorated.

The aim of the formula is to promote the general recreational use of Lammassaari and to preserve unique cultural-historical and architectural values. Koitto promotes these with its operations, for example by renovating its own protected buildings, Lepola and Pohjolan Pirtti, which can also be rented for private events. The idea of ​​a café in Pirtti has been good and has been presented many times, but the challenges for it are caused by the fact that the island does not have electricity, running water or a strange sanitary space.

Recreational conditions have improved considerably when, for example, the huts located on the shores were moved inland to the island, and they will be further improved when the implementation of the island’s rotating outdoor corridor planned by the city of Helsinki, which is responsible for the island’s infrastructure. Due to the increased number of users, the paths have almost worn into ditches, which we islanders are also concerned about.

More than a hundred summer houses on the island are private property. Most of them are regulatory and clean, but of course there are also a few worse shelters among them. It is also true that the debris accumulated over the decades disturbs both outdoor enthusiasts and islanders. We have worked hard in recent years to get unnecessary goods transported for proper recycling. The cleanliness of the island is in everyone’s interest.

Sanna Peltola

chairman

Otto-Wille Koste

member of the board

Sobriety Association Koitto

