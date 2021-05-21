Reader ‘s opinion Käpylä’s old police building for the use of residents

I refer to the story “Helsinki plans to sell 15 houses” (HS 19.5.). In 2020, the Käpylä district became a hundred years old. The district has more than 8,000 inhabitants and the number is growing strongly due to supplementary construction. There is a lively hobby in the area, but not a single space where people of all ages can gather freely.

I represent the Käpylä Library Association, whose board meetings have to be held either in restaurants, private homes or in the cramped social facilities of the library staff. The same creation applies to all associations and hobbies in the area.

As a village farm, the former police building at Pohjolankatu 3 would serve precisely the communal and diverse activities that the city is committed to promoting and that the organizations in Käpylä and the residents of Käpylä need and want. The Village Association has put forward a number of different options for making the house available to residents. The house and its surroundings are protected and in the zoning intended exclusively for communal use. So why does our affluent city want to sell a house for private use that would be important to the residents of the area?

Elina Saksala

non-fiction writer, Käpylä, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can submit an opinion piece or read the principles of the article at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.