Reader ‘s opinion Juvenile punishment has been in the range of sanctions for 25 years, but it has still not found its natural place

Young has been widely reported over the past year. The police have also reported on the events openly. The penalties received by young people have also been discussed in public.

One possible form of punishment for young people is juvenile punishment. It has been in the range of sanctions for 25 years, but it has still not found its natural place. Juvenile punishment is comparable to conditional punishment, but it makes contact with the young person much more binding and closer.

Juvenile punishment is tailored to the young person’s situation. The emphasis may be on work activities, substance abuse discussions, or it may include elements that promote social functioning. The idea is to engage the young person in learning civic skills and, within the supervision period, to create an unifying and nurturing experience of sentencing for the young person. Juvenile punishment at its best leads to the favorable development of the young person.

However, prosecutors often end up with a suspended sentence. Underlying this is the idea that there must be conditional sentences below in order for the penalty scale to gradually escalate to absolute imprisonment. From the point of view of the legislature and the prosecutor, there is a clear logic here, but from the point of view of social work, the opportunity to address the young person’s problems in time is lost. Often, the juvenile’s lawyer seeks the smallest possible sanction, such as a fine, and thus the sentence period, which is in the young person’s interest and serves the situation in terms of content, is not used.

Most young people are well. A large proportion of crimes are seeking the boundaries of youth. However, juvenile delinquency is polarized. The aggravated assaults and murders committed by young people can already speak of deep mental disorders, leaving the train for early intervention gone.

In the Police Social Work Unit, we are involved in the interrogation of minors and Anchor activities, and we get a comprehensive overview of the nausea and criminal behavior of young people in Helsinki.

Prevention is always cheaper and more humanly sustainable than repairing devastating traces. The police have seen the importance of this work, for example, in the Anchor action, which seeks to address problems at an early stage. We participate in police interrogations of juvenile crime suspects and bring the voice of social work to the district. In interrogations and interviews, the police seek to confront a growing young person and not just the perpetrator.

Police and child protection are doing their best with existing resources. Dialogue and cooperation between the authorities and the third sector must be stepped up and any leaks that make cooperation more difficult must be rectified.

Anu Inkinen

Senior Social Worker, Police Social Work Unit, City of Helsinki

