Reader ‘s opinion Judges must be given the means to intervene in the proceedings

Careful preparation of the dispute should not be penalized, but excessive measures and hourly rates should be addressed.

For the judges there is a need to be better able to intervene in the costs of litigation. At present, the costs of litigation are controversial. The court may reasonable, the losing party in the amount of unacceptable legal costs only if the losing party has claimed them as unfair.

In practice, lawyers and other judicial assistants rarely criticize other party’s legal costs – often because your bill is the same.

Just the arguability of legal costs explains the results of a recent study by the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy that the increase in legal costs has continued for a long time.

Already in more than 40% of disputes, the costs are higher than the euro-denominated interest. The world has, of course, become more complex and more regulated, but that alone does not explain the significant increase in litigation costs.

Grievance this could be remedied by giving the judges the right to intervene in the proceedings, even if the costs have not been allegedly unreasonable.

Such regulation was attempted as early as the late 1990s, when a study by the Judicial Policy Institute found that in 18% of cases in 1995, the amount of costs awarded was higher than the euro interest in the dispute. a section of Chapter 21. Code of Judicial Procedure 8 was adjusted b Court of Justice the opportunity to own initiative to reduce the losing party the condemned party’s legal costs if the replacement costs would be manifestly unreasonable considering the circumstances which led to the trial, the position of the parties and its importance for the whole.

However, that article was watered down during the drafting phase by drawing up guidelines for the interpretation of the article in the Government’s proposal (HE 107/1998), so that its application presupposes that all the above criteria are met. In practice, all these criteria are met only individual counterparty is a public entity or a large enterprise. As a result, courts cannot in fact intervene in litigation costs.

The law needs to reformulate the paragraph so that the court should, on its own initiative reasonable, the losing party to pay the amount of unacceptable costs alone already on the ground that the hourly rate, or the number of hours used to treat the proceedings in relation to dispute the quality, scope and interest would be manifestly unreasonable. Instead of a fixed cost ceiling, the cost estimate should always be case-by-case, as there are no two similar cases. Careful preparation of the dispute should not be penalized, but excessive measures and hourly rates should be addressed.

Litigation hurts so rarely for the individual that justice has unfortunately not received the attention it deserves in the social debate. The grievance has not been rectified.

A moderate regulatory reform would also be in the Bar Association’s interest, so that the legitimacy and prestige of the legal profession is maintained in society and the regulation is not subsequently reformed with too harsh a hand.

Panu Ståhlberg

district notary, doctoral student in law

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.