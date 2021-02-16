Reader ‘s opinion Joint exercise classes for girls and boys would improve class spirit

Exercise classes should not have a gender breakdown.

Exercise class we played baseball. The boys immediately started playing real baseball, but our girls first had to play tennis. Why so? Does gender matter so much in school exercise classes?

In many schools, girls and boys are divided into different groups during exercise classes. I think this is wrong. Even if exercise classes are organized separately for girls and boys, at least they should have similar programs.

Of course, I understand that boys and men are most often physically stronger than girls and women. This should, of course, be taken into account if we were to play football at a professional level, for example. However, school exercise classes should not matter. Even at a young age, the gender differences in physical characteristics are not so great.

Exercise classes should be nice moments together without gender segregation. What if a student does not fit into either a tray or she does not want that defines oneself because of their gender? Will he still be forced to make that decision?

In the future, you need to be able to work with everyone, regardless of gender, so why should schools make a false impression with exercise classes?

Joint exercise classes between your own class would improve class spirit and teamwork skills. At the same time, working with everyone in other subjects would also be easier.

In my opinion, exercise classes should not be divided on the basis of gender, but exercise classes should be organized, for example, between classes.

If there are large differences in physical characteristics in the age group, the solution may be, for example, to hold two games, one played a little harder and the other more calmly. That way, everyone should play their own way, regardless of gender.

Helmi Oksanen

high school student, Espoo

