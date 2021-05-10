Reader ‘s opinion Jobs are being created in innovative companies

Better economic growth would reduce indebtedness.

Government unfortunately, it was not possible to decide in the mid-term debate on the allocation of additional funding for research, development and innovation activities that promote economic growth and employment, although it was presented in February by a group of experts appointed by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

According to the working group’s proposal, funding for research, development and innovation should be increased to 4% of GDP by 2030. The increase in the state’s annual funding would then be almost 200 million euros. Postponing decision-making on this important issue will only delay and shift opportunities for improving our international competitiveness, economic growth and employment.

In terms of research and development, Finland is worryingly lagging behind our main competitor countries. We were clearly ahead of Sweden in research and development spending in 2009, but today we are far behind.

Investments in our business, productivity developments and international competitiveness have weakened. Compared to other euro countries, our export growth is on average about 30 percent behind. The situation was exacerbated by the major cuts in research and development funding by Juha Sipilä’s (central) government.

State in order to curb indebtedness and improve employment, our country should be able to boost economic growth.

Clear decisions are now needed on a substantial and long-term increase in research and development funding that promotes business innovation, productivity and competitiveness.

Increasing state funding would in practice also lead to an increase in companies’ own funding. According to Statistics Finland, the share of enterprises in R&D expenditure has been about two thirds. Studies have found that public innovation funding generates new business.

The development of our standard of living has followed the growth of labor productivity for about a hundred years. Productivity developments should return to growth after about ten years. According to statistics, between 1950 and 2008, labor productivity increased about sevenfold and our standard of living almost sixfold. Gross domestic product and labor productivity are still interlinked. Better productivity developments would provide opportunities for real earnings growth, strengthen public finances, and reduce government indebtedness and the need for spending cuts.

In the public the debate has emphasized the impact of local agreement on job creation. However, no clear and reliable justification has been provided for these views.

New jobs tend to be created in innovative and growing companies, and this is likely to continue to be the case in the future. Local bargaining has no significant effect on labor productivity growth.

Work productivity increases through know-how, more efficient practices and machines, and new or renewed products.

Antti Mattila

Economic Adviser, Porvoo

