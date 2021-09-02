Reader ‘s opinion Job quarantines for asylum seekers need to be shortened

Repeatedly the kind of burden an asylum seeker has on Finland is highlighted. There is no mention of how their job opportunities are limited. A passport-free asylum seeker waits for the right to work for six months, a passport holder for three months.

A negative asylum decision is also quarantined. An employed asylum seeker changes from a taxpayer to a recipient of assistance. At best, the support is 316 euros per month. It lives – pending a court decision on the right of appeal and non-enforcement.

If the right of appeal is not granted, asylum can be applied for on new grounds. If the criteria are accepted, the asylum process will start from the beginning. You will not be able to return to work until three or six months later.

Records of asylum seekers’ employment rights valid before 2019 should be reinstated. My job quarantine was shorter, and the right to work was also preserved during any legal proceedings. The current practice is not only inhumane but also unprofitable for Finland.

Mia Lohman

Vihti

