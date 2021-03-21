Reader ‘s opinion It’s great that the Michelin restaurant found a food factory in Kauhava

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (18.3) showed an astonishing narrow-mindedness towards Finnish food know-how by resenting the cooperation between a top Finnish restaurant and a food factory in Kauhava in commercializing a new ready-to-eat food family. (Ready-to-eat meals are now sold in the name of the Michelin restaurant Olo – HS tested and was disappointed).

To our delight, the Finnish restaurant industry has shown a tremendous will to survive and innovate in order to sustain its business and survive this almost overwhelmingly difficult phase. As the business melted down, restaurants harnessed their excellence and expertise to create new ones and innovated at an incomprehensible pace with alternative services and products to the food industry, employing their own and even a few foreign staff. Finnish food expertise is diverse and of many sizes. There is strong expertise both in the Helsinki metropolitan area and outside it.

It is absolutely wonderful that the Michelin restaurant in Helsinki has found a food factory in Kauhava that has the know-how and capacity to prepare ready-made meals designed by star chefs for the convenience and joy of everyday life for Finns. There really is nothing reprehensible about that.

Anu Hopia

Professor of Food Development, Functional Food Development Center of the University of Turku

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.