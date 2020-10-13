Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion Itis shopping center hangs out as if there were no virus

Bhavi Mandalia
October 13, 2020
Department of Health and Welfare according to which safety clearances must be taken care of when moving in places where large numbers of people congregate. In public transport and indoors where the distance cannot be maintained, the use of a mask is recommended.

But what does the shopping center in the corridors of Itis look like? Masks can be seen in shops, but the burger bar, for example, is full of customers who do not order masks. Mask-freeness is also common in the shopping centre’s public spaces. “Let’s just and hang out,” without a mask. In infection statistics, Itäkeskus is the part of Helsinki where the readings are at their highest.

How would the situation change? It would be nice to visit Itis, but in this coronavirus situation, the view makes me turn back.

Marjatta von Behr

Helsinki

.

