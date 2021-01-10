Reader ‘s opinion It would make sense to vaccinate retired couples at the same time

Media information on the basis of it, it seems that my husband over the age of 70 receives coronavirus vaccines several months – up to six months – before me.

In practice, it follows that, for example, we would still not be able to meet our children’s families or anyone else close to us safely. Even if my husband isn’t in danger of getting sick himself, he can potentially infect me asymptomatically.

The same situation applies to other couples aged 70 and over. So wouldn’t it make sense to vaccinate retired couples at the same time?

Elina Saksala

Helsinki

