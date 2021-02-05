Reader ‘s opinion It would be good for the child to be at home until the age of two

Usean as a mother of a child, I hope for more genuine listening to the best interests of the child in the discussion about home care support.

Everyone knows that there is no kindergarten where there is enough time for a child under the age of two to need it at best. The support for 2-3 year olds will be completely stopped and increased by this cumulative amount for 1-2 year olds. More children would be allowed to be at home until the age of two, and it is likely that quite a few mothers would return to work immediately after that.

However, if the mother wants to return to work after a year, such greater support will allow her to think about caring for the child other than in kindergarten. Kindergarten is not an ideal solution for children under two years of age.

Sirpa Makkonen

Espoo

