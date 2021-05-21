Reader ‘s opinion It should be possible to participate equally in military service

The structures of the Defense Forces and the requirements of military service have been created from the starting points of a Finnish man who supports Christian values.

Fardowsa Mohamud Peru voluntary military service, as the Defense Forces prohibit the use of the hijab (HS 19.5.). Based on his own values, he had to give up his dreams of conscription and becoming a peacekeeper. In the online commentary on the story as well as on Mohamud’s social media, many questioned this value.

According to the Defense Forces, the hijab ban is based, among other things, on equal treatment and internal experience that there is no need for change. The structures of the Defense Forces and the requirements of military service have been created from the starting points of a Finnish man who supports Christian values. Those of the opposite sex who wish to perform military service must largely accept these principles for this purpose.

The nature of military defense is conservative. It is understandable, therefore, that the shift towards more diversity has taken place in the Defense Forces, lagging behind the rest of society. Women’s voluntary military service was only allowed in the 1990s, so the history of women’s national defense is still short.

Conscription now applies only to men. Would it be useful for us to reassess who should be covered by military service and in what form? Consideration should also be given to the extent to which structures and requirements could be changed to facilitate the equal participation of members of minorities and non-men in military service.

Emilia Xue

Rotterdam, Netherlands

