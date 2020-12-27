Reader ‘s opinion It is surprising that the merits of forestry are to be forgotten

The growth of our forest resources also means that there is room in our forests for the preservation of natural sites.

Regrettable the fact is that in many parts of the world, forests are being destroyed and neglected on a large scale. It is right that this destruction is being reported diligently in the media, among other places. The reason for this deforestation can be considered the poverty of the population and the indifference of policy makers. The situation is particularly worrying in terms of combating climate change.

In Finland, however, things are different. Since the last wars, the management of our forests has developed enormously. For example, our forest resources have almost doubled. At present, the volume of trees is more than 2,000 million cubic meters and the annual growth is more than 100 million cubic meters. This is the result of large-scale silviculture and treatment of mature trees. Our forests are mainly in good condition and growing. In this way, they are worthy as an industrial raw material and also effective as carbon sinks in combating global warming.

The growth of our forest resources also means that there is room in our forests for the preservation of natural sites. After all, there are about four million hectares of protected forests in Finland that are already in limited use. It is surprising that these significant achievements of our forestry are hardly presented in public.

Veli-Pekka Järveläinen

Professor Emeritus, Tampere

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.