Reader ‘s opinion It is in the interest of the consumer and designers that the quality of construction is controlled

Helsingin Sanomat story in the “Rule Jungle” (Home 14.3.) unilaterally and without criticism raised the prevailing prejudices in the construction industry. At the same time, building regulations based on Finnish legislation and the monitoring of their implementation were criticized.

Building legislation, building regulations and their application in practice are a matter of course for highly trained designers. Material knowledge as well as functional, artistic and technical expertise are part of the interior architect’s training and self-directed knowledge analysis.

Presenting design solutions in an easy-to-understand and credible way is the starting point for quality design. Unusual solutions are widely used, but they require special planning and expertise that cannot be required of everyone.

It is in the interests of the consumer, the builder and the designer that the authorities monitor the quality of construction. There are still many regional disparities and improvements are needed. This issue will not be resolved by deleting regulations alone. The recently enacted set of building codes gives much more room for maneuver and flexibility – the designer must present a credible plan that meets regulatory requirements. Dealing with the authorities is facilitated by planning experience and training in the profession.

The profession of interior designer requires the designer to be able to work with other special designers, such as architects, plumbing and electrical designers, and many other construction professionals. Cooperation with various parties is an integral part of the project’s progress and successful implementation. The crucial point is that during the long planning process, operating methods and solutions are agreed in good time and in a timely manner.

The cooperation is also investing in it, focuses on the plans and solution proposals of other parties are taken into account, as well as carrying out the party’s possibilities and limitations. We encourage the development of the construction industry and the streamlining of cooperation. Much improvement has already taken place and the sector is developing at a rapid pace. It is worth leaving old-fashioned attitudes and accusations and taking action – making quality plans!

Lars Räihä

chairman

Minna Borg

Secretary-General

Interior Architects SIO ry

