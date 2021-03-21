Reader ‘s opinion Is this the new and bold green Helsinki?

Often it seems that you can build anything and anything in Helsinki if you have the money. Already, the traces are scary.

A spectator stand was erected on the ball field in Taka-Töölö without much fuss, from the back of which the residents of the old apartment building can now stare instead of the formerly spacious view. It would certainly have found a less cheeky location for it too.

Kiasma’s sloping barn wall irreversibly violated the unique landscape of central Helsinki in the direction of Töölönlahti. In Kumpula, a rock next to Limingantie on the way to the kindergarten was destroyed, even if an alternative place had existed.

A massive ice sports center is planned in Myllypuro, so that once again the irreplaceable nearby nature of Matokallio, which is important for the residents as well, will be destroyed. The plan reportedly takes green values ​​into account. The location would be the greenest when the metro stop is close by. (Yes, it is not very close). Apparently the magic word carbon neutral justifies everything.

Could Helsinki take the wishes of the residents better into account? One should not always rely on bureaucracy that supposedly prevents bad plans from being changed.

Anna-Liisa Ijäs

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.