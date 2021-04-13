Reader ‘s opinion Is the situation in Ukraine Finland’s way to NATO?

You don’t go to NATO just by announcement – the process can take years, and then it may already be too late.

We lived In the early 2000s, and the news said that Estonia had applied for membership in the military alliance NATO. The other Baltic countries did the same. I was really looking forward to announcing the same thing from Finland. The situation was favorable for that, as the door to NATO was open and approval would probably have been mainly a formality.

I was born in the 1950s, and the Soviet Union and Russia as a neighbor living not been a very uplifting: often even a small thing has led to the escalation of the Russian comments, which we have had to respond to servility. Estonia’s NATO membership guaranteed a much freer atmosphere for the country, which can also be seen in the national self-esteem of Estonians.

Finland still does not seem to understand the reality of living in Europe. Among other things, the situation in Ukraine is a dangerous example. If the President of Ukraine’s emergency cry for NATO membership does not awaken Finland’s political leadership, will Russia’s strong armaments at our borders be needed? Do we imagine in Finland that our defense is enough to protect us? That is what we have been self-assuming for years. You don’t go to NATO just by announcement – the process can take years, and then it may already be too late. Now is the time to act and make the right decision.

The Finns are a stubborn nation, and we have hit our heads in the Karelian pine many times. Hopefully this will never happen again and we will let that pine grow in peace.

Jarmo Hannula

Bay

