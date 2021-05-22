Reader ‘s opinion Is the event a curse word for lawmakers?

As an event organizer, we find the current restrictions arbitrary.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said on May 20. the opening of amusement parks and From the giant terrace planned for Vallila. These were welcome news as vaccination coverage progressed.

At the same time, events are shackled by completely different constraints. For example, the exhibition center had to cancel an outdoor test event for 500 motorcyclists planned for the end of the month, by appointment and under strict hygiene arrangements.

One can only rejoice at the easing of the situation in the restaurant sector, but at the same time the disparity caused by the legislation becomes blatant: so a thousand people can be on the restaurant terrace at the same time, but the test drive had to be canceled?

The exhibition center is known as a coronation safety operator, which was recently the first Nordic event house to receive a Covid-19 certificate in recognition of exemplary work for coronation safety.

As an event organizer, we find the current restrictions arbitrary. They completely lack fairness and logic. Is it intended to eradicate the entire sector and erode the competitiveness of companies operating in Finland in relation to similar players in neighboring countries?

The downturn in the event industry is radiating widely. The economic impact of the exhibition center on the Helsinki metropolitan area in the pre-pandemic 2019 was a record 357 million euros. The economic impact shrank by 80 percent when operations had to be shut down in the first pandemic year in 2020. As a result, the business community in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area lost a revenue stream of EUR 300 million.

Anni Vepsäläinen

CEO, Exhibition Center

