Reader ‘s opinion Is financial discipline financial expertise?

If and when the Coalition Party offers Helsinki’s management “financial expertise”, it means financial discipline.

Supplier Lari Malmberg had an interesting view of the duo Juhana Vartiainen – Elina Lepomäki, from whom she waved the Coalition rescuers in Helsinki (HS City 1.3.). According to Malmberg, the Coalition Party may end up offering an old asset, financial know-how.

What would “financial literacy” mean in practice? This is clear from Malmberg’s text, at least implicitly. “Financial literacy” would mean financial discipline. This is not particularly surprising. The Coalition Party’s economic policy line has been consistent. The party has always been in favor of spending cuts and tax cuts, in all cyclical situations. This is understandable, as the line is in the interests of Coalition voters.

It is good to note, therefore, that economic policy always makes value choices, for example, on how to proceed with economic adjustment following a coronavirus epidemic. Are spending cuts, taxes being raised, or both? The issue is important because adaptation measures target different population groups in different ways.

However, value choices are not always economically appropriate. In 2016, the Economic Policy Review Council criticized the then government’s adjustment efforts. The Council referred to studies showing that cuts in public spending, and in particular cuts in public investment, have a greater negative impact on economic growth than tax increases. According to the Council, implementing the adjustment through expenditure and social security cuts alone unnecessarily limits fiscal policy options. Indeed, then-Finance Minister Alexander Stubb (Coalition Party) acknowledged that the government’s tax policies are precisely political choices.

If and when the Coalition Party offers Helsinki’s management “financial expertise”, it means financial discipline. In that regard, two factors must be carefully assessed: how equally discipline treats urban dwellers and how appropriate discipline is from an economic point of view.

Keijo Mattinen

Helsinki

