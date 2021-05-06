Reader ‘s opinion Is EU federal development inevitable?

A common debt and tax law would be a clear leap towards an EU federation.

European Union is a great example of international cooperation and peace work in Europe and the rest of the world. For example, I would not like to imagine a situation in which internal border controls would never be normalized to pre-coronary levels or online shopping ordered from Germany would be frozen. I am definitely in favor of the EU.

The atmosphere created by the features of the recovery package, on the other hand, has created a legitimate concern from the point of view of the average Finn, as the package clearly violates the treaties on borrowing. In addition, the issue of granting taxing rights to the EU is on the agenda. This simply should not have happened.

If the agreed nuclear rules can now be deviated from, what guarantees that the rules will be complied with in the future? We Finns are a conscientious and confident people, but can we still rely on the EU’s common agreements and compliance with them?

A common debt and tax law would be a clear leap towards an EU federation. Let it be said that the money from the package seems to be essential for some European countries and, therefore, for the unity of the EU. Still, it is quite incomprehensible that the deficient economic performance of some Member States should be maintained through federal-type mechanisms, even contrary to what has been agreed, rather than genuinely pursuing economic stabilization measures in those countries.

What makes the situation particularly embarrassing is that Finland does not seem to have a real opportunity to say no. It has become clear from the news that the recovery package must be accepted, or the consequences for Finland would be dire. Can we no longer choose otherwise without fear of revenge, or is federal development inevitable?

From year to year, Finland shines at the forefront of all kinds of research measuring social stability and functioning. So we are doing something right – it is about our own national ability to run a world-class society. It would therefore be absurd to reduce our opportunities to maintain and continue to promote domestic excellence by driving Finland towards the federation, in which case our opportunities to influence our own affairs will inevitably diminish.

Parties should clearly state their limits to the extent to which federal development can be allowed to proceed under the guise of the economy. Where do the boundaries of our independence go? At what point do we dare to say no to decisions?

Niko Vuorinen

Master of Philosophy, Espoo

