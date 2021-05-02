Reader ‘s opinion Investing in culture would increase trust between the Nordic countries

Now, if ever, an active and vibrant cultural life is needed to rebuild trust between the Nordic countries.

In March Nordic Day was celebrated. It is the anniversary of Nordic cohesion, which draws attention to the common denominators and opportunities of the countries. They also include culture, the role of which should be greatly enhanced when societies are reopened after a pandemic.

Culture is important for the openness and democracy of society, and it is also one of the oldest foundations of Nordic co-operation. The importance of cultural exchange as a builder of a socially sustainable Nordic region is also recognized in the vision of Nordic co-operation, according to which the Nordic region will become the most integrated region in the world.

The cultural life of our countries has been tough, and not all the consequences are yet to be seen. We know that the Nordic countries are now using enormous resources to reduce the damage caused by the blockade of cultural life. Artists, institutions and companies have lost revenue. Isolation and limitations, on the other hand, have further emphasized the importance of cultural life for human well-being.

All sectors of society have suffered from the corona pandemic in one way or another. However, the cultural sector has been particularly tough because it has been prevented from fulfilling its key role: accessibility and the provision of meeting places. Cultural and artistic co-operation is the only one of the Nordic co-operation areas that is fully visible and accessible to citizens. Participation in cultural experiences does not require expertise.

The coronavirus and the Nordic corona action have already damaged trust between neighboring countries and challenged the Nordic countries’ conventional ability to find common solutions, even in times of crisis. The closure of the Nordic borders has been a hard and surprising blow.

On this basis, it is incomprehensible that Nordic co-operation puts the austerity in its own throat. The budget approved by the Nordic Ministers for Co-operation for 2021–2024 includes preliminary cuts of 20–25 per cent in the culture and education budget. The cuts in cultural funding are particularly unfortunate because it is culture and cultural cooperation that can bring people together and increase understanding.

Constance Ursin

Chairman of the Board, Nordic Culture Point, Helsinki

Rasmus Vestergaard

Chairman of the Board, Åland Nordic Institute

Claus Kjeld Jensen

Chairman of the Board, Nordic Institute in Greenland

Sarah Anwar

Chairman of the Board, Pohjolan Hall in Reykjavik

Varna Marianne Nielsen

Chairman of the Board, Nordic House of the Faroe Islands

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.