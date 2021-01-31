Reader ‘s opinion Instead of wagging on a stick, citizens would sometimes want praise

I believe that creating a positive atmosphere would help to cope better in the midst of a pandemic.

Us Finns we have done quite well in the fight against the coronavirus. Although the battle has not yet been won, I would like to see carrots for the citizens instead of a constant flicking of the stick.

Most of the citizens have followed the recommendations to the point of boredom without either a compliment or a word of encouragement. I would like us to occasionally also praise the government for its good work. I believe that creating a positive atmosphere would help to cope better in the midst of a pandemic.

The situation must be taken seriously, but constant threats of new austerity measures can also lead to unnecessary fatigue and frustration. I am also tired and bored by the situation, but I will persevere in following the instructions because I want to use my behavior to protect the weaker members of society.

Once the goal of vaccination has been achieved and the epidemic has clearly subsided, would it be time to hold a joint folk festival with gathering and joy?

Alexandra Hacklin

Master of Laws, Helsinki

