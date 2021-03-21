Reader ‘s opinion Instead of supplementing the city center, the focus should be on the development of neighborhoods

The station area remains loose, safe and beautiful while avoiding excessive vertical construction.

In the metropolitan area has been investing in district centers for decades. In recent years, they have also increased in Helsinki. These rail junctions have business and office space, agencies and public services. The fishing port is a good example of a combination of different services.

The development of city centers is the direction of the future. Therefore, it is difficult to understand the supplementary construction in the center of Helsinki. There would be room for construction elsewhere than in the city center.

Land in the center is expensive. People’s thoughts and experiences of the city are also expensive and valuable. The strategy of the most efficient city in the world would seem to include values ​​other than those dictated by money. The world’s most functional city can certainly also afford to listen to its inhabitants and make sustainable solutions for the future.

Helsinki’s city center is a historical entity, where blocks and buildings have conveyed the architectural ideals of different eras. The city is made up of the rhythm of vertical and horizontal spaces. The station area remains loose, safe and beautiful while avoiding excessive vertical construction.

New parks, markets or squares are hardly being built in the center of Helsinki. Building a living square is a mistake. The center can be made more open space, meeting and event venues for residents.

Station and Elielinaukio would be great as an urban art park. In addition to traditional sculptures and fountains, the park would have good space for community art, installations and other environmental art, among other things. Changing outdoor exhibitions would bring joy and insights to residents. Art would enliven the area and bring out its characteristics. The townspeople would feel part of their own city again.

Karoliina Koivujuuri

Helsinki

