Reader ‘s opinion Instead of slow suffocation, cities should set clear boundaries for growth

Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa make decisions that contribute to the depopulation of the rest of Finland from residents and jobs.

The metropolitan area suffers from growth pains. Nearly every peninsula will be mediated by new construction and talk of hundreds of thousands of new residents in the coming decades. It is stated that more needs to be accommodated. As a result of this straightforward view, nature is concreted one acre at a time, for life.

Cities seem to lack a long-term plan. Quick money fascinates when plots are zoned. At the same time, however, services need to be built for new residents; and again more money and space are needed.

The cities have wasteland, empty properties and asphalt, alongside which, however, forests and meadows seem to be a more favorable alternative to construction. It seems that nature is constantly at a discount in decision making.

Instead of this slow suffocation, cities could set clear boundaries for growth. Draw with a ruler, for example, areas you will never touch, such as Central Park in New York.

This would clarify the plans of planners, investors as well as residents and leave room for nature and people to breathe. One would always know how limited the construction industry is, and this information would serve as a precondition for decision making. The rules of the game would be clear and there would be no nasty surprises as the decision makers change.

The zoned areas would thus be directed to efficiency, and the ecological footprint of construction would be reduced. Even the price shock always settles into some balance – more were built or not.

There is space in Finland – near and outside the Helsinki metropolitan area. However, for some reason, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa make decisions that contribute – often with tax money – to the depopulation of the rest of Finland from residents and jobs, which further reduces the utilization rate and value of the existing building stock. Who will benefit from such a policy leading to overcrowding and the misery of nature?

Lauri Kuusisto

Helsinki

