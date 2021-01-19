Reader ‘s opinion Instead of setting up a new university, digitalisation and cooperation must be increased

Colleges should be bold reformers. They should also be the best jobs in Finland.

Lately much has been written about the establishment of a new university and also the development of existing universities.

In 2017, a common vision for colleges and universities up to 2030 was drawn up. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Education and Culture, universities, polytechnics, research institutes and the business community participated in its elaboration. The work was done together and everyone was committed to the end result.

The vision emphasizes the importance of quality, internationalization and cooperation. It does not present a need for a new university. Vice versa. The vision sets the goal that there will be fewer universities in Finland in 2030 and that they will be even more functional. Colleges should be bold reformers. They should also be the best jobs in Finland.

Why should one be repaired intact? Why are we not now focusing on implementing the line we have chosen together? In the future, funding will be scarce. Instead of setting up a new university, existing activities should be streamlined through digitalisation and collaboration.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) has often stated that LUT University-type development is desirable. We have strengthened our operations in Lahti and Lappeenranta. We have also formed a group combining Saimaa and Lahti polytechnics into a LAB polytechnic.

The feeling of being excluded from decision-making in university development is certainly genuine. However, the solution to eliminate that feeling is not a change in law or structures. At university, as in any community, there must be an atmosphere of openness. Only that will lead to trust between people. Only trust continues to create the conditions for successful cooperation.

A trust-building operating culture is created with good leadership. Values ​​and strategy must be created together with the participation of the entire organization. An amendment to the University Act is not needed for this, as each university can change its own activities.

University governments have been perceived to take too much power. This issue can also be resolved by the university’s own decision. At LUT University, the board is responsible for strategy and does not interfere in operational matters.

The main tasks of the board are to strengthen the strategy jointly prepared by the organization as well as to oversee its implementation, hire and support the principal and also change as necessary. Other activities can be arranged as desired by the university.

Tuomo Rönkkö

Chairman of the Board

Heikki Handroos

President of the University College

Juha-Matti Germany

Rector, LUT University

