Reader ‘s opinion Insecurity in working life affects birth rates

Pregnancy discrimination is a big equality problem in working life.

Over the years after waiting, family leave is renewed. The aim is to increase equality. Increasing the birth rate is a key societal goal.

The purpose of family leave is to increase the well-being of families by enabling family planning. If it is difficult to reconcile work and family life with children, it will undoubtedly affect the number of children you dare to dream of.

Alongside the reform, job insecurity should also be actively addressed. For example, pregnancy discrimination is a big equality problem that cannot be solved without addressing it at the legislative level as well.

Labor law is built from the perspective of permanent and full-time paid employment, and this form of employment is in many ways more secure.

In 2019, there were 350,000 wage earners in fixed-term employment, 207,000 in women and 143,000 in men. Fixed-term employment is more common among women than men. Precarious labor market situations, such as fixed-term employment, increase the risk of women being discriminated against because of pregnancy. When a consistently significant number of people are left out of safety, it reduces confidence in society and working life.

While there is an urgent need for family freedom reform from an equality perspective, it is only one piece. In addition, there is a need for labor legislation that protects all types of work and not just those in full-time and permanent employment.

Marika Väisänen

working conditions expert, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.