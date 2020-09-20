Reader ‘s opinion Information that is important for housing companies should be gathered in one place

There is a huge potential for digital services based on information sharing.

Heikki Ylipekkala, Business Director of Suomen Asiakastieto (HS Opinion 25.8.) and Arvo Kokkonen, Director General of the National Land Survey of Finland (HS Guest Pen 17.8.) have highlighted the benefits of digitization and standardization of housing data.

The topic has also been discussed in the Climate-Wise Housing Companies project, and we would like to highlight the potential for utilizing housing company information a little more widely and also include the usability of information in improving energy efficiency or living conditions, for example.

Unfortunately, the current situation is that the information of housing companies is often scattered in different systems and company papers. It is difficult for housing associations to make use of information when it is not genuinely accessible and even its ownership can sometimes be unclear to the company.

At the same time, housing associations also have very limited opportunities to open up information to different service providers in the absence of suitable platforms for managing and sharing information. The information may not be in machine-readable form and the practices for disclosing it have not been agreed.

Condominiums need a bus to share data from condominiums where they see it as benefiting the condominium. It is in the interest of the housing association that the services are not silo and that, for example, the data produced by one temperature sensor can be provided to several service providers or to several systems. The Climate-wise housing association project has also developed a model for this, which at the same time clarifies information management.

In addition to housing associations, companies would also benefit from mobilizing information. This is also indicated by the market study carried out by the Green Building Council Finland, according to which the annual market potential for digital energy efficiency services in housing companies is more than EUR 200 million. Individual companies are already working together to make their systems interoperable, but all players in the industry should be involved in a common data table.

Is also It is good to remember that the development of technology alone is not enough and the topic must also be brought to the understanding of housing associations, which is what, for example, the Housing Company’s data guide published in September aims to achieve.

We look forward to seeing how the knowledge-based technologies and services offered to housing associations will evolve in the coming years. There are many challenges in managing and utilizing housing association information, but on the other hand there is also a huge potential.

Aleksi Heikkilä

project manager, City of Helsinki

Jenni Venäläinen

Project Manager, City of Vantaa / HSY

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.