Reader ‘s opinion Incriminating speech does not create a sense of community

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori’s (Kok) constant criticism of the government’s actions, and now even of the Prime Minister in particular, is surprising. As a final step, the mayor declared to the Prime Minister that the blaming of children and young people must be stopped.

Hardly any such attempt has been made by the government. In a situation where cooperation should be built, such an accusatory speech sounds special. The mayor himself does not seem to represent the spirit of community he has called for in his statements. Besides, according to a British study, the virus variant has been seen to infect just under 20s more than before.

Ossi Salin

Vantaa

