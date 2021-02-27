Reader ‘s opinion Increasing rates of coronary infection are shifting to other treatments

Intensive care resources are limited, especially for skilled personnel.

In the editorial (HS 26.2) wondered how to fill intensive care capacity with small numbers of coronary patients. It is true that the current number of patients alone do not fill the intensive care units of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

Intensive care resources are limited, especially for skilled personnel. Every intensive care patient needs several top-notch professionals around them. About five intensive care nurses and other staff are needed per intensive care unit.

We cannot treat an increasing number of coronavirus patients and a normal number of other patients at the same time. The increased need for intensive care staff can only be arranged by transferring experts from other activities of the same type, mainly from operating theaters. In this way, we increase the number of intensive care units by reducing other activities.

Last spring, the number of coronavirus intensive care patients in Hus hospitals peaked at 46. The number of coronavirus patients in Hus has increased in recent days, but we are not yet in last spring’s readings. Patients with coronavirus infection who require hospitalization end up on average 1 to 2 weeks after becoming ill. Increased infection rates predict an increase in the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in the coming weeks.

Unlike last spring, our hospitals are now full of patients. In addition, we have maintenance debt from last year. Following the situation last spring, our queues at the end of the year were still higher than before the epidemic. Many surgical patients need intensive care, and if an intensive care unit is not available, surgery will have to be postponed.

Intensive care is also needed by suddenly ill emergency patients. They can’t wait. Keeping the number of coronavirus patients reasonable and sufficiently even is a prerequisite for all those in need of intensive care and emergency care to receive it. Hus is well placed to respond to the growing number of coronavirus patients, but that means a shift in treatment for other patients and agreed surgeries.

The new restrictions are cumbersome, but they come at a reasonable price in ensuring that all patients receive the care they need in a timely manner. It is therefore our common choice to whom limited intensive care facilities are targeted.

Ville Pettilä

Head of Intensive Care and Pain Management

Veli-Matti Ulander

Chief Administrative Officer

Matti Holi

Director of Hyks Hospital

The hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa

