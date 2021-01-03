Reader ‘s opinion Increases effectiveness in protecting forests and bogs

In measures to protect forests and peatlands, it must be remembered to optimize the effects of diversity and climate at the same time.

Juhani Tammelin wrote (HS Opinion 27.12.)that forest protection measures should be targeted at low-income forest areas. I partly agree, partly disagree. In measures to protect forests and peatlands, it must be remembered to optimize the effects of diversity and climate at the same time.

Reducing the endangerment of forest species cannot be achieved by protecting old-growth forests without considering their quality as habitats. Endangered species in forests need a certain habitat resource, such as dying, decaying or burnt wood, but not necessarily old-growth forest.

Just under half of the endangered species in forests live in groves and less than a tenth in ridge and toasted environments. Focusing nature conservation and protection measures on them would already help more than half of forest endangered people.

Next March, support for afforestation of wastelands will begin in Finland. If the areas are afforested with deciduous trees, more groves destroyed by agriculture will be obtained. If a forest is established without support, the area can be left unmanaged and thinned, thus creating a grove area that is valuable for diversity.

In addition to the sensible allocation of protected areas, the quality of valuable habitats mentioned in the Forest and Nature Conservation Act – such as water protection strips – should be improved, for example by restoring rarer habitat features such as hardwood and dying and decaying wood.

When a drained Finnish forest turns into a thin peat peat growing from the forest, the decomposition of peat slows down, and thus nutrient, humus and solids emissions are also reduced. These should not be restored because the trees sequester carbon well.

Water impacts can be mitigated by sensible rehabilitation drainage, which improves water protection structures such as excavation breaks and surface runoff fields.

Restoration measures may therefore be worthwhile to target the most productive thick peat nutrient-rich peatlands, which are no longer used in forestry or agriculture.

Instead, barren drained peatlands can be allowed to restore themselves back to wetlands – there is no need to accelerate this development by blocking ditches, as it can increase methane emissions and the greenhouse gas balance will not improve but deteriorate.

Anneli Jalkanen

researcher in forestry, natural resource expert, Espoo

