Reader ‘s opinion In urban development projects, residents should be listened to more

Humanistic urban research is one way to increase the involvement of city dwellers in the development of their own environment.

Tuija Lankia, Annika Tienhaara and Eija Pouta brought in their writing (HS Opinion 23.3.) highlight the need for research data in urban development.

They emphasized in particular the evaluation of the value and significance of nearby nature also by means of research criteria.

We share their desire to take better account of citizens’ values, and we would like to recall the importance of the multidisciplinary nature of the research data used in understanding urban entities. In order to understand the different meanings of different places for people in different life situations, we need to listen to the townspeople.

The diversity of experiences is indicated, for example, by the questionnaire data collected by the Finnish Urban Research Society just before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on places that empower urban residents.

Although the places of power were diverse, from urban cafes and swimming pools to individual monuments and libraries, this material also highlighted the importance of the nearby nature as a calming and refreshing, pulsating and happening place. The nearby nature can be a rose park, a cliff or, for example, the Lauttasaari bridge with its wide sea views.

It is clear that we cannot develop a city according to the individual wishes of every citizen. However, by listening to the experiences of residents, we can get a holistic picture of the diverse ways in which cities offer their residents an environment.

In this case, we can also better understand the effects of the changes on the everyday experiences of the residents.

Urban development requires humanistic research that reaches the voices of the townspeople. Cooperation is also key, with city employees and other actors as well as researchers and citizens sitting at the same table. Humanistic urban research is one way to increase the involvement of city dwellers in the development of their own environment. We are ready.

Terhi Ainiala

Pia Olsson

Helsinki

