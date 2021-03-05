Reader ‘s opinion In the Finnish pandemic debate, articles are thrown

About the corona pandemic following the current debate, it sometimes seems that the whole pandemic is more of a legal than a public health problem. This seemed when he listened to the Prime Minister’s interview with Yle In studio A. (2.3.). I didn’t count how many times in the interview the word article was uttered. It felt like not a single sentence was missed.

I am not a lawyer, but I still ask: is Finland’s own national art form making constitutional and other laws far too detailed? Almost all the important reforms since the war are spanning one after another knowing which articles.

Are laws an end in themselves, or are they designed to protect citizens and serve their rights and interests?

Jukka Tuominen

Master of Political Science, Helsinki

