Reader ‘s opinion In the face of the supremacy of the English language, one should not surrender

Nordic Council of Ministers has recently published a report Is there a Nordic language connection ?. The report is based on a survey of more than 2,000 young people aged 16-25 living in the Nordic countries in 2020.

Surprisingly, only 23 per cent of young Swedish people reported understanding Danish and 40 per cent of young Danish people found Swedish easy to understand. A total of 62 per cent of young people in Finland reported understanding Swedish, but only a small minority understood Norwegian or Denmark. Norwegian young people performed favor with good Swedish (90 per cent understood) and Danish (47 per cent understood) skills.

In the survey, young people were also able to choose which language they would use when they met someone who spoke another Scandinavian language. According to the study, there is a connection between understanding Scandinavian languages ​​and choosing English and Scandinavian languages. Norwegian young people stated that they could speak Scandinavian (86 per cent) when Finnish young people resorted to England (72 per cent).

Inquiry reinforces the findings of previous studies: young people have a practical attitude towards languages. When it is important to make oneself understood, for example in work contexts, English is used, and when it is desired to establish social relations, Scandinavian languages ​​can be used. In the report, the authors raise the idea of ​​the coexistence of Scandinavian languages ​​and English as a means of securing the Nordic language community in the long term.

In my experience, English may be needed to break the ice and build a connection on an equal footing in the Nordic context. Hanasaari’s Svenska nu network implemented the joint Nordic Nordiska Band music project in the first term of the academic year 2019–2020.

Pupils showed great interest in neighboring countries, and the ambition of Finnish pupils to use Swedish instead of English increased. The students sang in each other’s languages, and especially the Scandinavians’ active efforts to sing in Finnish were appreciated among Finnish students.

We do not we must surrender to the supremacy of the English language in the Nordic region, but we must promote Nordic cultural exchange, movement and understanding of the neighboring languages.

This will is also reflected in the young people’s questionnaire responses: two out of three young people consider understanding Swedish, Norwegian or Danish to be important for Nordic cohesion. It should not be forgotten that common linguistic ties enable young people to move smoothly to another Nordic country in search of work and study. In that context, mere proficiency in English is a lean comfort.

Gunvor Kronman

CEO, Hanasaari – Swedish-Finnish Cultural Center

