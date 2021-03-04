Reader ‘s opinion In the construction sector, coronavirus efforts are being stepped up

We have managed to keep the construction sites largely uninterrupted, which has kept construction volume and employment afloat.

About the coronavirus situation in the construction industry has recently been written critically (HS 26.2. and 27.2.).

Infection clusters in the early part of the year in the metropolitan area are an alarming indication that there are gaps in the preparedness for the epidemic, although we have been actively developing and using means to combat the virus in the construction industry for a year now.

In some European countries, construction sites were closed for a long time and annual construction output collapsed by as much as a quarter.

We in Finland have managed to keep the construction sites largely uninterrupted, thanks to which the volume of construction and employment have kept their ground. In a statistical analysis conducted by the Helsinki GSE, construction workers were not on the list of the 17 occupational groups with the most prevalent infections in relation to the size of the occupational group last year.

Now that the coronavirus is spreading more strongly than before, it is necessary to further intensify both the measures to prevent infections and the response rate to prevent further infections in identified cases of the disease. The use of masks, hygiene and staggering breaks are part of the means. Compliance with these should also be monitored, for example, in connection with TR measurements assessing the cleanliness and safety of the construction site.

If infections occur, all those working on the site should be able to be tested immediately. The traceability of those exposed is facilitated by the obligation on construction sites to keep a list of all those who work for them.

We work with various authorities to ensure sufficient capacity for testing, tracing and quarantine, if necessary with the help of the private sector.

Since the end of January, foreign labor in the construction sector has not been able to cross borders. In the future, the most effective solution for reducing the risk of coronavirus in cross-border traffic is to require a negative test result for all those arriving in Finland from abroad when entering the country.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the employer is responsible for the occupational safety and health of employees. The same principles apply to the promotion of both. Management must set an example and grievances must be addressed. Passing on to each other and not looking at taking risks through our fingers.

Kim Kaskiaro

Labor Market Director, Rakennusteollisuus RT ry

