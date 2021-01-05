Reader ‘s opinion In the case of shifting, the best interests of the child should always be considered

When considering the amendment to the Child Custody Act, the Parliamentary Committee on Law has emphasized that the interests of parents must not override the interests of the child in matters of shift housing.

Editorial (HS 17.12.) addressed practical issues related to shifting. When deciding or agreeing on a shift, the law on child custody and visitation rights must be observed. According to it, the decision on the child’s place of residence must be in the best interests of the child: shift residence can only be granted if the form of residence is considered to exercise the rights guaranteed to the child by law.

By law, the choice of housing must implement the child’s balanced development and well-being, good care and upbringing, supervision and care, a safe and stimulating growth environment, and protection from all forms of violence and ill-treatment.

In addition, account must be taken, in particular, of the child’s age and level of development, the child’s nature and tendencies, the child’s special needs, the distance between the parents ‘places of residence and the parents’ ability to share responsibility for the child. The child’s wishes and opinion about the form of housing must be taken into account when possible in relation to the child’s age and level of development.

The main goal of the reform of the Child Custody Act was to improve the realization of the best interests of the child and to strengthen the child’s involvement in matters concerning him or her. This also applies to shifts. In this regard, the preliminary work of the Child Custody Act emphasizes the consideration of the child’s individual needs and the premise that the child’s life cycle should remain unchanged in shift work. When considering the amendment to the law, the Parliamentary Committee on Law emphasized that the interests of parents must not override the interests of the child in matters of shift housing.

Suvianna Hakalehto

Professor of Law, University of Eastern Finland

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.