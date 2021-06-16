Reader ‘s opinion In-service training for family and group therapists could alleviate the shortage of individual psychotherapists

Kela-supported individual therapy with the training of a family and group therapist cannot be done.

In Finland there is an acute shortage of individual psychotherapists, leading to unreasonable delays in access to psychotherapy for many. One way to alleviate the shortage of therapists could be in-service training for family and group psychotherapists. For example, with two years of in-service training, family and group psychotherapists could qualify as Kela’s individual psychotherapists.

In addition to basic training in social or health care, family and group psychotherapists have three years of psychotherapy training. However, individual therapy supported by the Kela cannot be done with this training.

Despite their qualifications in psychotherapy, family and group psychotherapists are not allowed to use their skills when studying individual psychotherapy, but are required to study a completely new degree in psychotherapy for individual care. In practice, this means about four years of additional study. For many, such a long period of new training is not possible in time or money. The trainings cost about 20,000–50,000 euros, depending on the trend of psychotherapy.

The training of family and group psychotherapists is of high quality, and many of them already have experience not only in family and group care but also in working with individuals. It would therefore make sense for this extensive expertise to be utilized in individual therapies supported by Kela.

Regardless of its direction, psychotherapy training always includes the therapist’s own educational psychotherapy and work supervision. This should also be the case in the in-service training we propose.

Alviina Alametsä

Member of the European Parliament (Green)

Oona Varinowski

student, Vantaa

