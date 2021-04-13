Reader ‘s opinion In my criticism, I did not take a position on racism and nationalism in Finland

Instead, I commented on generalized arguments about Finnish literature that are not substantiated or whose arguments are replaced by vague allusions.

Katri Talaskivi and Jani Tanskanen comment (HS Opinion 10.4.) Olli Löytyn’s book Farewell to domestic literature I wrote reviews (HS 1.4.).

Contrary to what the writing suggested, I did not take a position on racism or nationalism in Finland in my criticism, nor do I deny discussing them. Instead, I took a position on generalized arguments about Finnish literature that are not substantiated or whose arguments are replaced by vague allusions and even boasting that the author does not even have to substantiate his arguments.

Talaskivi and Tanskanen repeated Löyt’s presentation. According to the authors, anyone can see that Finnish literary histories “limit” beyond “non-Finnish and Swedish-language literature” “a lot of interest”. But what it is and what specific works it is missing, they did not tell. It is also obvious that “domestic literature is surrounded by strong protection based on a common language and culture”.

What is meant by “protection”? Is it that Finnish and Swedish literature is published, purchased, read, taught in schools, presented in various media and supported by grants and prizes? These are the voluntary activities and decisions of the language community in favor of literature in its own language, ie the maintenance and promotion of literary culture. If this is nationalism, then what is not?

Making general unspecified claims is a skill of political debate. When the field of arguments is not identified or specified, one does not really commit to anything. Even a slight clarification of the concepts immediately raises questions. Is the diverse Finnish poetry and drama of recent years entirely nationalist and racist? After all, they are Finnish literature in it, like the few prose works mentioned in the book found.

The election of members of the Writers’ Union is a very weak argument for the institutionalized nationalism of Finnish literature. Regardless of our opinion on the denial of membership of foreign-language writers, the Writers’ Union is an interest organization whose mission is to advance the interests of its membership. It also makes its membership selection on this basis.

There is nothing to prevent foreign language writers from setting up their own organization. This is how trade union activities have always progressed. Perhaps there are common interests at some point.

Jyrki Nummi

Professor, Helsinki

