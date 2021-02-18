Reader ‘s opinion In municipal elections, it is worth voting in advance

Spring elections have begun to be demanded in some quarters. The reason, of course, is the coronavirus, which has been bothering us for a year now. Some people are numb and some are scared. Panic must definitely be avoided now, because that is when decisions are usually made in a hurry and ultimately more inconvenience is achieved than the desired benefit. The frustration caused by wrong decisions is also manifested in people’s numbness and even defiant behavior and carelessness.

Postponing the election would be a mistake. The transfer requirement is likely to be based on the fact that traditionally a large proportion of people vote on election day. Rather, in the management of queues, advance voting should be recommended. It can be done at any post office and anywhere in the country you want. This way, one-day queues and clusters are not created.

If you want to do public health work in the elections yourself, you can do so by voting in advance on April 7-13. and thus contribute to reducing queues during election day.

Jaakko Ojanne

as Electoral Officer in all elections since 1984, Helsinki

